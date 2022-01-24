Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.77

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 73195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

MVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

