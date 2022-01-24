Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 0% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $60.51 or 0.00165133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.82 or 0.06626003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00056498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,555.42 or 0.99766896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 182,660 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

