Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $535,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $13,433,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,852.86 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,841.41 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,395.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3,410.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

