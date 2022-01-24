Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $19,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,344,000 after buying an additional 147,267 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after buying an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182,003 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,213,000 after buying an additional 207,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC opened at $63.96 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.