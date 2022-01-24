Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $17,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $196.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

