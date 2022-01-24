Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 142,417 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,417 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $21,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Infosys by 5.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Infosys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

