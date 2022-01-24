Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,194 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $19,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $314.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

