Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 82,739 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,739 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 245,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 48,386.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 858,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 856,445 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

