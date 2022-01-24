Mizuho Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $56.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWTR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.32.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $34.82 on Monday. Twitter has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $790,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

