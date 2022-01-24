Mizuho Trims Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price to $16.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBRA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.43.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,641,000 after acquiring an additional 637,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 288,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

