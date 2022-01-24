Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2,547.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,298,401 shares during the period. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock accounts for 0.5% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Barings LLC owned 0.24% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $23,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBT stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. Research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

