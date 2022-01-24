MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.49

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 19807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

ML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $28,260,000. Linden Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 47.5% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $11,529,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.