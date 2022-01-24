MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) & X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Critical Survey

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MoneyLion alerts:

46.6% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MoneyLion and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18% X Financial 1.29% 0.85% 0.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than X Financial.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A X Financial $336.09 million 0.45 -$200.54 million $0.02 141.57

MoneyLion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X Financial.

Summary

MoneyLion beats X Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.