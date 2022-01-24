MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.83

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 42181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 0.20.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

