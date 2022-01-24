Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 13.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Monro stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.80%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.