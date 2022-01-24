Morgan Stanley Cuts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $110.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

