Morgan Stanley Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $177.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average of $147.16. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,423 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,853. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.