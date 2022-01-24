MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €225.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €210.64 ($239.37).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €193.25 ($219.60) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €183.50 and its 200-day moving average is €193.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

