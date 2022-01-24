Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY stock opened at $74.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.61.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

