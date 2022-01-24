Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,959 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 351,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRNE opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.