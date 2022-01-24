Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,290,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CDAY. DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of CDAY opened at $76.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.86. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.