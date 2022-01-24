MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $32,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,113,000.

TIP stock opened at $125.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

