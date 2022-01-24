MV Capital Management Inc. Has $421,000 Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $296.67 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.98. The company has a market capitalization of $825.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

