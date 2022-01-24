MV Capital Management Inc. Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 458,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60,892 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $252.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.54.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

