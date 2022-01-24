MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,602 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,710,000.

BATS EFG opened at $101.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

