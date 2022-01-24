MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) & First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Financial Analysis

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. MVB Financial pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Busey has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Busey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

45.3% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of MVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of First Busey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MVB Financial and First Busey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Busey 0 2 0 0 2.00

MVB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.24%. First Busey has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Given First Busey’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Busey is more favorable than MVB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 28.40% 16.65% 1.56% First Busey 28.25% 10.52% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MVB Financial and First Busey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $172.29 million 2.80 $37.41 million $3.28 12.23 First Busey $444.86 million 3.48 $100.34 million $2.20 12.51

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. MVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MVB Financial has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Busey beats MVB Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, WV.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network. The Remittance Processing segment provides solutions for online bill payments, lockbox, and walk-in payments. The Wealth Management segment includes full range of asset management, investment, and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses, and foundations, tax preparation, philanthropic advisory services, and farm and brokerage services.. The company was founded by Samuel Busey, Simeon Busey, and William Earhart in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, IL.

