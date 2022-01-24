National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NATI. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NATI opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 139,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

