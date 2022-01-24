NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 12.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

