Needham & Company LLC Trims Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Target Price to $20.00

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $13.56 on Friday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

