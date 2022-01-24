Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $565.42.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $599.85 and a 200 day moving average of $590.14. Netflix has a 12 month low of $379.99 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

