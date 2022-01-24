New Concept Energy (TSE:GBR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Concept Energy (TSE:GBR) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GBR. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a C$21.00 price target for the company. lowered shares of New Concept Energy to a hold rating and set a C$29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc is a Dallas-based oil and gas company which owns oil and gas wells and mineral leases in Ohio and in West Virginia.

