New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.39 Million

Analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to post $200.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.60 million. New Relic reported sales of $166.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $780.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.90 million to $781.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $907.04 million, with estimates ranging from $894.00 million to $922.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $10,316,512. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in New Relic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR opened at $99.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

