New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYC opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.41. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.19.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 93.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York City REIT will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in New York City REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York City REIT by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York City REIT by 60.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

