New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

