New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $252,000 Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 151,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTX opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.38. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

