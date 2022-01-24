New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $266,000 Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPAA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 162,518 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 307,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $320.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.