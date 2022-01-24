New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 81,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.42 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $385.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.