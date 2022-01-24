New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,458 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,458 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 352,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $481.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $416,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,200,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.