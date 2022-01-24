New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,215 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,352 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 142.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 871,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2,409.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 486,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 132.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 326,825 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 467.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281,768 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COGT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.88. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

