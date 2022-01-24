New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 420.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

KPTI opened at $8.28 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.