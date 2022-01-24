Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,707 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $36,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Newmark Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,975,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 215,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

