News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,918 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in News by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,908,000 after buying an additional 180,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in News by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of News by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,386,000 after purchasing an additional 665,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.44 on Monday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

