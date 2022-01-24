NFTb Achieves Market Cap of $12.28 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $979,478.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,177.52 or 0.06508750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00057608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,471.80 or 1.00049451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006676 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

