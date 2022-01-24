Nimiq 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $22.29 million and $1.29 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,585.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,217.43 or 0.06602255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00297867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00795108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066752 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00411305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00253708 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,468,841,050 coins and its circulating supply is 8,854,591,050 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.