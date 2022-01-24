Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 225 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $989,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $121.28 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

