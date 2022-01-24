Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 4,086 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

