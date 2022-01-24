Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,681 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 50.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,314,000 after buying an additional 650,225 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,099,000 after buying an additional 2,517,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

