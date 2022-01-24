Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.19 Million Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.