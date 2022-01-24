Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.86.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $427.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.10. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

