Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $128.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.